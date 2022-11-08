Sports News Roundup: Isles rally late, dump Flames in OT; Dejounte Murray, Hawks hand Bucks first loss and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Dejounte Murray, Hawks hand Bucks first loss

Dejounte Murray took over the reins for injured Trae Young and finished with 25 points and 11 assists Monday night as the host Atlanta Hawks handed the Milwaukee Bucks their first loss of the season, 117-98. Rookie AJ Griffin, who had 23 points combined in his first five NBA games, came off the bench to score 24, helping the Hawks win their third straight and avenge an earlier loss at Milwaukee.

Factbox-Soccer-List of squads for the 2022 World Cup

Following is a list of players who have been called up by their respective teams for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar. AUSTRALIA

NHL roundup: Isles rally late, dump Flames in OT

Noah Dobson scored a power-play goal with less than a minute left in overtime for the New York Islanders, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the visiting Calgary Flames 4-3 on Monday night in Elmont, N.Y. The Islanders were outshot 30-12 through two periods while falling behind 3-1, but Anders Lee and Kyle Palmieri scored 59 seconds apart shortly beyond the midway point of the third. In overtime, Mathew Barzal faked a shot before dishing to Dobson, who fired a sizzling shot over the right shoulder of Jacob Markstrom.

Soccer-Africa to field all home-grown coaches at World Cup

Africa will have five home-grown coaches at the World Cup finals for the first time in a breakthrough that could lead to a change of mindset and more opportunity for locals. Cameroon, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia all head to Qatar next week with a local in charge, representative of a dramatic shift in attitude from football leaders on the continent.

Golf-Jessica Korda to miss rest of LPGA season with back injury

Six-time LPGA winner Jessica Korda said on Tuesday that she will miss the rest of the LPGA season with a back injury but expects to return "healthier and stronger" next year. There are two events left in the LPGA's 2022 season starting with this week's Pelican Women's Championship in Florida, where Korda's younger sister Nelly Korda is the defending champion, and the Nov. 17-20 CME Group Tour Championship.

LGBT activists protest at FIFA Museum ahead of World Cup in Qatar

A few dozen people protested in front of the FIFA Museum in Zurich on Tuesday to press for the rights of the LGBT+ community ahead of the World Cup hosted by Gulf state Qatar. Some soccer players have raised concerns over the rights of fans travelling to the event, especially LGBT+ individuals and women, whom rights groups say Qatari laws discriminate against.

Soccer-Qatar World Cup ambassador says homosexuality is 'damage in the mind'

A Qatar World Cup ambassador has told German television broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality was "damage in the mind", as the Gulf state prepares to host the global tournament in less than two weeks. In an interview filmed in Doha and to be screened later on Tuesday, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality, which is illegal in the conservative Muslim country.

Tennis-Garcia outguns Sabalenka in Texas to win WTA Finals

France's Caroline Garcia put on a serving masterclass to claim the biggest title of her career on Monday by defeating Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Garcia covered her face with her hands and fell on her back after a Sabalenka forehand sailed wide on match point to earn her fourth title of the year.

'Qatar is a mistake,' says former FIFA President Sepp Blatter

Sepp Blatter, the former president of FIFA when Qatar was awarded the 2022 World Cup hosting rights in 2010, told Swiss newspaper Tages Anzeiger "Qatar is a mistake," adding that "the choice was bad." The Qatar decision has been marred by controversy, including allegations of corruption and human rights violations, since it was first announced.

Doping-Valieva case referred to CAS, says WADA president

Russian Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva's doping case has been referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport by the World Anti-Doping Agency after it made no progress with the Russian Anti-Doping Agency, WADA president Witold Banka said on Tuesday. Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in December 2021 and the result was only made known on Feb. 8, a day after she helped her team win a gold medal at the Beijing Olympics.

