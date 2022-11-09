Swimming-FINA hands Italian Swimming President Barelli two-year ban

Left Menu

Italian Swimming Federation (FIN) President Paolo Barelli was suspended for two years on Tuesday by FINA's independent ethics panel, which cited violations to its constitution and code of ethics. FINA, the global governing body for swimming, had previously imposed a provisional suspension on Barelli in September.

Italian Swimming Federation (FIN) President Paolo Barelli was suspended for two years on Tuesday by FINA's independent ethics panel, which cited violations to its constitution and code of ethics. FINA, the global governing body for swimming, had previously imposed a provisional suspension on Barelli in September. The Italian federation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FINA said its ethics panel had investigated allegations of wrongdoing that included the claiming of 495,587.22 euros in expenses on behalf of FIN from the Italy's Olympic committee, "despite these already having been paid by the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance." It also cited a "unilateral signing" of an addendum to a contract between the European governing body for aquatic sports, LEN, and FIN that financially benefitted the Italian swimming body.

The ethics panel's decision was unanimous, FINA said, and barred Barelli from any "aquatic-related activities under the auspices of FINA."

