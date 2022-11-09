Left Menu

Soccer-Mane injury 'not too serious' ahead of World Cup, says Bayern assistant coach

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane's leg injury is not "too serious" and the Senegal international should be fit in time for the World Cup in Qatar, assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller said. Nothing too serious and his participation in the World Cup should not be in jeopardy," Toppmoeller told reporters. Bayern coach Nagelsmann said the two-times African Footballer of the Year would undergo scans on the injury.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 09:55 IST
Sadio Mane Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane's leg injury is not "too serious" and the Senegal international should be fit in time for the World Cup in Qatar, assistant coach Dino Toppmoeller said. Mane had to leave the pitch after 20 minutes of Bayern's 6-1 win over Werder Bremen on Tuesday.

The forward will key to Senegal's hopes at the World Cup, where they face the Netherlands in their Group A opener on Nov. 21, followed by hosts Qatar and then Ecuador. "Sadio Mane was hit on the leg, which caused him a little nerve pain. Nothing too serious and his participation in the World Cup should not be in jeopardy," Toppmoeller told reporters.

Bayern coach Nagelsmann said the two-times African Footballer of the Year would undergo scans on the injury. "I can't say anything for sure, he took a blow to the head of his shin. That's an unpleasant spot, it radiates a bit into the muscles," Nagelsmann said.

"I think he has to go to the X-ray to see if there is something there, because it is splintering easily. But I hope that nothing is wrong. I can't say anything for sure yet."

