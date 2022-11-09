Rugby-Du Toit expects France to match Boks in physical battle

South Africa flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit is bracing for a bruising forward battle when his side take on France in their autumn international clash in Marseille on Saturday as he admits the Springboks have to be smarter with their rolling maul. The Boks' game-plan is based around grinding down opponents with their forwards and laying the platform to unleash their backs, but Du Toit believes the in-form French will pose a unique challenge.

"France are on an extremely good run at the moment with 11 wins in a row and we know it's going to be difficult for us to match them up front," Du Toit told reporters on Wednesday. "They have the heaviest forward pack in world rugby, so we have to make some good plans. We usually just rely on brute strength and our physicality, but I think they are going to match us there as well."

The Boks lost 19-16 to Ireland in Dublin this past weekend, where they largely failed to execute with their attack in the opponent's 22. They also made virtually no ground with their rolling maul, usually such a potent weapon and source of points.

"We were disappointed, we did not stick to our plan," Du Toit said. "Teams in the recent past have figured out ways to stop our maul, so we have to come up with some new ideas. But that gives us a chance to adapt." The Boks claimed victory the last time they played France, scoring late on to seal a 29-26 win in Paris in 2018, part of a run of seven successive wins against their rivals dating back to 2010.

But their hosts are much-changed in the last four years and facing this France team will be new territory for South Africa. "I speak under correction, but I don't think there's one (French) player remaining from the team we played in 2018, so it's a completely new, different side," Du Toit said.

"They also play a different style. They've got big players, they've got fast players and very good combinations. They are a very good team."

