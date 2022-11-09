Al Ain 2022 World C'ships: Second gold for India; Singhraj secures 2024 Paris Paralympics quota

Double Paralympic medallist Singhraj Adhana secured a quota for India at the 2024 Paris Paralympics after signing off at the fourth place in the P1 - men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 event at the Para Shooting World Championships here on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Indian, who won a silver and a bronze at Tokyo Paralympics last year, was in title contention as he led for a major part of the event until a score of seven spoiled his medal chances.

While he finished fourth, Korea's Jo Jengdu clinched the gold with a score of 235.7 followed by Poland's Sowinski Szymon (233.1) and Ibragimov Server (213.3).

Singhraj was part of the Indian shooting team -- also comprising Manish Narwal and Nihal Singh -- which claimed its second gold medal in the ongoing Championships in the team event of the P1- Men’s 10m Air Pistol SH1.

The Indian team aggregated a total score of 1704-34x, riding on Paralympic champion Narwal's 575-17x score that put him in second place in the rankings for the finals.

The Indian team was followed by Korea (1697-39x) and Turkey (1674-32x).

India coach JP Nautiyal said: ''The team has done very well, scoring 1704 in Air Pistol is great. I am very happy that we started with a quota from Singhraj at the Worlds.'' Earlier, Indian pistol shooters, led by Rahul Jakhar, won the team gold in P3- Mixed 25m Pistol SH1. Jakhar had clinched a bronze in the individual event, his first medal at the Worlds.

On Thursday, India's Paralympic star Avani Lekhara will be in action in the R2 - Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)