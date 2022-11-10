Left Menu

Soccer-Inter come from behind to rout Bologna 6-1

In the 48th minute, Dimarco netted again, evading his marker Joaquin Sosa inside the area and sending the ball into the bottom left corner. Inter made it 5-1 through Calhanoglu's spot-kick, after the penalty was awarded for Sosa's handball, and Dzeko completed the rout with a tap-in in the 76th minute.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 03:16 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 03:16 IST
Soccer-Inter come from behind to rout Bologna 6-1

Inter Milan came from a goal down to ease to a crushing 6-1 home win over Bologna in Serie A on Wednesday. Bologna took the lead in the 22nd minute with a bizarre goal as a wild shot by Riccardo Orsolini bounced off the back of his team mate Charalampos Lykogiannis and into the net.

The visitors' joy was short-lived, however, as striker Edin Dzeko levelled four minutes later with a superb first-time shot from the edge of the box. Federico Dimarco made it 2-1 for Inter with an impeccable free kick following Jhon Lucumi's foul on Lautaro Martinez.

Simone Inzaghi's side added one more goal before halftime when Martinez nodded in a corner from midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu for his first goal in five games. In the 48th minute, Dimarco netted again, evading his marker Joaquin Sosa inside the area and sending the ball into the bottom left corner.

Inter made it 5-1 through Calhanoglu's spot-kick, after the penalty was awarded for Sosa's handball, and Dzeko completed the rout with a tap-in in the 76th minute. Inter moved up three places to fourth, level with Atalanta in fifth and third-placed Lazio who host Monza on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed; Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast again amid weak demand and more

Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022