Soccer-Inter come from behind to rout Bologna 6-1

Inter Milan came from a goal down to ease to a crushing 6-1 home win over Bologna in Serie A on Wednesday. Bologna took the lead in the 22nd minute with a bizarre goal as a wild shot by Riccardo Orsolini bounced off the back of his team mate Charalampos Lykogiannis and into the net.

The visitors' joy was short-lived, however, as striker Edin Dzeko levelled four minutes later with a superb first-time shot from the edge of the box. Federico Dimarco made it 2-1 for Inter with an impeccable free kick following Jhon Lucumi's foul on Lautaro Martinez.

Simone Inzaghi's side added one more goal before halftime when Martinez nodded in a corner from midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu for his first goal in five games. In the 48th minute, Dimarco netted again, evading his marker Joaquin Sosa inside the area and sending the ball into the bottom left corner.

Inter made it 5-1 through Calhanoglu's spot-kick, after the penalty was awarded for Sosa's handball, and Dzeko completed the rout with a tap-in in the 76th minute. Inter moved up three places to fourth, level with Atalanta in fifth and third-placed Lazio who host Monza on Thursday.

