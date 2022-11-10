Soccer-Struggling Southampton appoint Jones as sacked Hasenhuettl's successor
Southampton have appointed former Luton Town boss Nathan Jones as their new manager on a three-and-a-half-year contract, the Premier League side said on Thursday, days after sacking Ralph Hasenhuettl with the team languishing in the relegation zone.
"I'm really proud to be given this opportunity," Jones said in a statement.
"Obviously, I wanted to manage in the Premier League, I've dreamt of that since I've become a coach or a manager, but this club in particular – because of how it's run, because of the structure, because of how they look deeper than just results – really appeals to me."
