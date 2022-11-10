Left Menu

Rugby-Japan make one change for Twickenham test

Japan kept faith with all but one of the team that ran New Zealand close last month when they named their side to take on England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 18:45 IST
Rugby-Japan make one change for Twickenham test
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Japan kept faith with all but one of the team that ran New Zealand close last month when they named their side to take on England at Twickenham on Saturday. Coach Jamie Joseph on Thursday made only one switch at wing where Gerhard van den Heever comes in for Siosaia Fifita after the 38-31 loss in Tokyo to the All Blacks at the end of last month.

“As a team we're very excited about going to Twickenham, we all know it's a very different and unique rugby environment,” Joseph told a news conference on Thursday. “It’s exciting because we play them in the World Cup next year, we are up against a tier one nation and the payers are raring to go after their performance against the All Blacks.”

Team: 15-Ryohei Yamanaka, 14-Kotaro Matsushima, 13-Dylan Riley, 12-Ryoto Nakamura, 11-Gerhard van den Heever, 10-Takuya Yamasawa, 9-Yutaka Nagare, 8-Tevita Tatafu, 7-Kazuki Himeno, 6-Michael Leitch, 5-Jack Cornelsen, 4-Warner Dearns, 3-Jiwon Koo, 2-Atsushi Sakate (captain), 1-Keita Inagaki Replacements: 16-Kosuke Horikoshi, 17-Craig Millar, 18-Yusuke Kizu, 19-Wimpie van der Walt, 20-Pieter Labuschagne, 21-Naoto Saito, 22-Seungsin Lee, 23-Siosaia Fifita. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022