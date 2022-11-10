There will be some retirements, says Gavaskar after India's T20WC exit

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar expects few senior players to announce their retirements following India's humiliating 10-wicket loss against England in the T20 World Cup semifinals here on Thursday.

Gavaskar also feels all-rounder Hardik Pandya will take over the reins of captaincy once Rohit Sharma steps down.

''Having won the Indian Premier League on his first assignment as the captain, they would have marked Hardik Pandya out as the next captain,'' the former India captain said on Star Sports.

''Hardik Pandya will definitely take over the team in the future and there will be some retirements, you never know. Players will be giving it a lot of thought.

''There are several players in their mid-30s who will be reconsidering their position in the Indian T20I team.'' England hammered India by 10 wickets with Alex Hales and Jos Buttler striking commanding half-centuries.

While Virat Kohli has been the highest scorer in this World Cup, it has been a disappointing outing for other senior players such as skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh karthik, who are in their mid 30s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)