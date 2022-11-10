Left Menu

Devastated, gutted, hurt: Pandya after T20WC exit

Devastated, gutted, hurt, said star all-rounder Hardik Pandya after India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup semifinals here on Thursday.Pandya smashed a sensational 33-ball 63 to lift India to a decent 168 for six but England knocked off the target in 16 overs.Devastated, gutted, hurt. To my teammates, Ive enjoyed the bond that we built - we fought for each other every step of the way.

PTI | Adelaide | Updated: 10-11-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 20:54 IST
Devastated, gutted, hurt: Pandya after T20WC exit
  • Country:
  • Australia

''Devastated, gutted, hurt'', said star all-rounder Hardik Pandya after India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England in the T20 World Cup semifinals here on Thursday.

Pandya smashed a sensational 33-ball 63 to lift India to a decent 168 for six but England knocked off the target in 16 overs.

''Devastated, gutted, hurt. Tough to take, for all of us. To my teammates, I’ve enjoyed the bond that we built - we fought for each other every step of the way. Thank you to our support staff for their endless dedication and hardwork for months on end,'' he tweeted.

''To our fans who backed us everywhere we went, we’re forever grateful. It wasn’t meant to be but we’ll reflect and keep fighting.'' India's next assignment will be the limited over tour of New Zealand where they will play three T20Is, and as many ODIs, starting November 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022