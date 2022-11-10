Jos Buttler, Alex Hales put up highest stand for any wicket in T20 World Cup history

England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales on Thursday scored the highest partnership in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup event. The two attacking batters accomplished the landmark during the semifinal against India at the ongoing 2022 edition of the tournament.

After being given 169 to chase by Men in Blue, Buttler and Hales unleashed carnage on Indian bowlers, smashing them all over the park. They chased down the total without losing their wicket. England finished with 170/0 on the board with four overs to spare. Buttler scored 80 of 49 balls with nine fours and three sixes and Hales scored 86 of 47 balls with four boundaries and seven sixes.

With this, they have overtaken South African batters Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw, who put on a stand of 168 runs for the second wicket against Bangladesh in the ongoing tournament. They are followed by Sri Lankan batters Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakara, who put on 166 run stand against West Indies in 2010. After this comes the Pakistan pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who put on 152 run stand for the opening wicket against India in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

It is also the second-highest partnership against India in the shortest format for any wicket. The highest partnership against India in T20Is is the fourth wicket stand of 174 runs put by Quinton de Kock and David Miller (South Africa) in the second T20I of the three-match series in October. Buttler-Hales also put up the second-highest partnership for England in T20I cricket. The highest partnership in T20Is for any wicket for England was put on by Dawid Malan and Eoin Morgan (182 runs) against New Zealand in 2019.

The target of 169 is also the second-highest target chased by any team without losing a wicket. Previously in England's tour of Pakistan, the home team had chased down a total of 200 set by England in the second T20I of the series at Karachi. England and Pakistan will clash in the final.

Put to bat first by England, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50 off 40 balls) were the stars for Men in Blue with the bat. They put on a crucial stand of 61-runs for the fourth wicket. Pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/43. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes got a wicket each.

Chasing 169, England put pressure on Indian bowlers right from the first over. India did not have any answer for the onslaught brought by Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*). England chased the total with all ten wickets in hand with four overs to spare. Hales (86* off 47 balls) was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match'.

Brief Score: India: 168/6 (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3-43) vs England: 170/0 in 16 overs (Alex Hales 86*, Jos Buttler 80*) (ANI).

