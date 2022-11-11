Left Menu

Soccer-Lazio climb to second with 1-0 win over Monza

Monza thought they had taken the lead after 13 minutes, but Andrea Petagna's effort was ruled out due to offside after a VAR check. The first half was tight and Lazio sealed victory in the 69th minute when Monza keeper Michele Di Gregorio could not hold Pedro's shot and Romero reacted quickly to the loose ball and put it in the net. Lazio are second in the standings with 30 points from 14 games, eight behind leaders Napoli.

Reuters | Updated: 11-11-2022 03:22 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 03:21 IST
Soccer-Lazio climb to second with 1-0 win over Monza

Lazio climbed to second place in Serie A after a hard-fought 1-0 home win over Monza on Thursday thanks to a second-half goal from substitute Luka Romero. Monza thought they had taken the lead after 13 minutes, but Andrea Petagna's effort was ruled out due to offside after a VAR check.

The first half was tight and Lazio sealed victory in the 69th minute when Monza keeper Michele Di Gregorio could not hold Pedro's shot and Romero reacted quickly to the loose ball and put it in the net. Lazio are second in the standings with 30 points from 14 games, eight behind leaders Napoli. Monza are 15th with 13 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022