Second leg of HCL-SRFI India Tour to be held in Jodhpur

Egyptian world number 71 will be the top seed in the men's draw while Malaysian Aira Azman will headline the women's draw in the second leg of the HCL-SRFI India Tour, to be held here from November 17 to 21. The home team challenge will be led by Abhay Singh and Akanksha Salunkhe as 48 squash players from nine countries will compete. India have handed wild card entries to Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Krishna Mishra, Lakshya Gwala and Yashi Jain. A junior event will also take place from November 20 to 24. ''Squash is one of the most exciting, challenging sports that requires an exceptional level of agility, quick strategic mindset and physical strength. The Tour was introduced with the aim of helping our players enhance their game and encourage global-level competition,'' SRFI secretary general Cyrus Poncha said.

