T20 WC: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav shortlisted for Player of Tournament

The Player of the Tournament shortlist is comprised of nine outstanding individuals who all impressed and helped their teams win games.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 16:30 IST
T20 WC: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav shortlisted for Player of Tournament
Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
Team India's star batters Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have been shortlisted for the Player of the Tournament in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 along with seven more players, International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Friday. Many games at the T20 World Cup in Australia have come down to the wire, with some outstanding performances from teams and players alike. After a rollercoaster journey, Pakistan and England have advanced to the championship game, which will be played on November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Player of the Tournament shortlist is comprised of nine outstanding individuals who all impressed and helped their teams win games. Three players from England, two from Pakistan, and one each from Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have also made it to the list and are in contention to win the title.

Virat Kohli was crucial to his team's advancement to the semifinals. He scored 296 runs at a mind-boggling average of 98.66 in six games. His runs also came at a respectable rate of 136.40, and he presently leads the tournament run-scoring standings. In the tournament, Kohli amassed four half-centuries, including a historic 82* against Pakistan in India's triumph against Pakistan in Melbourne. With some of the most outrageous strokes you've ever seen, Suryakumar Yadav played some of India's best innings at the plate during the competition.

Yadav amassed 239 runs in six games while striking out at an astonishing 189.68 per cent. Additionally, he recorded three half-centuries, which came against Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the Netherlands. With his achievements in Australia, Yadav not only made his presence felt on the international stage but also rose to the top of the ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings as the best batter in the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

