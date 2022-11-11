West Midlands to host Kabaddi World Cup in 2025

The West Midlands will host the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup, an initiative of the World Kabaddi Federation.

The Indian men's kabaddi team has dominated the sport over the years, claiming nine out of 10 titles at the World Cups, which have been mostly organised in Asia under the aegis of the International Kabaddi federation (IKF).

This is the first time that a kabaddi world cup will be held outside of Asia.

The tournament, organised by England Kabaddi, Scottish Kabaddi and the British Kabaddi League, will feature at least 16 teams (men and women), including from India, Iran and Pakistan and will be held across the West Midlands during the first quarter of 2025.

''Awarding the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup to the West Midlands in the UK was a straightforward decision and a milestone in the global growth and expansion of the sport across Europe,'' said Ashok Das, President of the World Kabaddi Federation and England Kabaddi.

In April, the West Midlands had hosted the British Kabaddi League, with three of the eight professional teams representing the region -- including Wolverhampton Wolfpack, Walsall Hunters and eventual winners Birmingham Bulls.

''We've seen with the launch of the British Kabaddi League earlier this year, and the vibrancy and ambition on show during the Commonwealth Games, the West Midlands is a region, which promotes positive community engagement, celebrates cultural diversity and inclusion, and loves its sport,'' said Das, a former state level player.

World Kabaddi Federation was founded in 2003. It was incorporated under section 25 of the companies Act, 1956 on September 30, 2005.

