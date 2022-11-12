Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner

Haas team boss Guenther Steiner savoured a rare moment of success as his Formula One backmarkers pulled off an astonishing first pole position with Kevin Magnussen at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Friday. The Italian, whose direct approach and colourful language has made him a cult hero for millions through the popular Netflix 'Drive to Survive' docu-series, reacted in typical fashion.

Motor racing-Magnussen takes stunning first F1 pole for Haas in Brazil

Kevin Magnussen took a sensational first Formula One pole position, in his 100th race for the Haas team, after a weather-affected qualifying for Saturday's sprint race at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The Dane was on top when George Russell spun and beached his Mercedes into the gravel at Interlagos, bringing out the red flags to halt the session with eight minutes remaining and rain falling.

Soccer-FIFA to set up new performance analysis service for World Cup

FIFA will share in-depth match data, graphics and video from every World Cup match in Qatar with all participating teams as well as supporters and media through a new performance analysis service announced on Friday. The service, led by FIFA's chief of global football development Arsene Wenger and developed by the world governing body's High Performance team, will offer insight on 11 metrics including expected goals, possession control and phases of play.

Motor racing-Leclerc qualifies 10th after Ferrari tyre blunder

Ferrari added another blunder to a season's list of errors on Friday when they sent Charles Leclerc into a pole position shootout in Brazil with different tyres to everyone else. The gamble on the weather backfired and the unhappy Monegasque qualified 10th for Saturday's Sao Paulo sprint race after red flags and rain at Interlagos left him with no lap time on the board from the final phase.

Soccer-Injured Al-Faraj in Saudi Arabia World Cup squad

Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard named Al-Hilal midfielder Salman Al-Faraj in his 26-man squad for the World Cup, despite sustaining a shoulder injury in a friendly on Sunday. Al-Faraj, the national team captain, was taken off at halftime during Saudi Arabia's 1-0 win over Iceland, but he will be fit for the tournament, Renard said.

Tennis-Swiss beat Canada, Czechs trounce Americans to reach BJK Cup semi-finals

Switzerland face the Czech Republic in the last four of the Billie Jean King Cup Finals as Viktorija Golubic and Belinda Bencic claimed singles victories against Canada, while Marketa Vondrousova and Katerina Siniakova sent off 18-times champions United States on Friday. Golubic hit back to beat former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 2-6 6-3 6-4 before Bencic beat Leylah Fernandez 6-0 7-5 to give last year's runners-up an unassailable lead.

Golf-Hojgaard and Detry share third round lead at Nedbank Golf Challenge

Rasmus Hojgaard and Thomas Detry shared the lead at nine under par following the third round of the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City on Saturday. South African pair Thriston Lawrence and Branden Grace were one shot back, while Europe’s Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald and Christiaan Bezuidenhout were two shots off the pace on seven under par going into Sunday’s final round.

Swimming-Italy's Zazzeri paints swimming pool as he longs for return to water

You can keep Lorenzo Zazzeri out of the water but you cannot take the water out of Lorenzo Zazzeri, as the Olympic silver medallist likes to paint swimming pools as he recovers from the complications of an anaphylactic shock suffered over the summer. The 28-year-old, who was part of Italy's 4x100m freestyle relay team at last year's Tokyo Olympics, has focused on painting having signed up for art school, using the canvas to express his desire of returning to his beloved pool.

Motor racing-Haas to announce Mick Schumacher's F1 fate next week

Haas will announce next week whether Mick Schumacher is staying or going, the Formula One team's boss Guenther Steiner said on Saturday. Schumacher, the 23-year-old son of Ferrari great and seven times world champion Michael, is out of contract at the end of the season which ends in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20 and risks being without a drive next year.

Rugby-France blank Canada to claim another World Cup bronze

France ran in five tries to thrash Canada 36-0 in the women's World Cup third-place playoff at Eden Park on Saturday and secure the bronze medal for the seventh time in nine editions of the tournament. Winger Marine Menager scored two tries and lock Madoussou Fall, outstanding scrumhalf Pauline Bourdon and prop Annaelle Deshaye also crossed as France ruthlessly took apart the 2014 runners-up.

