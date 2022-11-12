Left Menu

Rugby-England turn on the style to thrash Japan 52-13

England put last week’s ragged defeat by Argentina firmly behind them when they ran in six tries, plus a penalty try, and played some highly entertaining rugby along the way to overwhelm Japan 52-13 at Twickenham on Saturday.

Fullback Freddie Steward was the star of the first half as he claimed the opening try and had a hand in scores for Guy Porter and Marcus Smith as England led 24-6 at the break and stretched that lead in the second half through Ellis Genge and Porter. England lost their way for 20 minutes, allowing Naoto Saito to score Japan’s only try, before a penalty try and a second from Smith finished things off for the hosts.

Owen Farrell landed all six conversion attempts as well as an early penalty. England, who will play Japan again in the pool stage of the World Cup next September, face New Zealand next week, before finishing their autumn series against South Africa. Japan, who pushed France and New Zealand close in their previous two games, play France again next Sunday.

