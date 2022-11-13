Cricket fraternity hails England's ICC T20 World Cup triumph

Cricketing greats from all over the world took to social media platforms to congratulate England on clinching the ICC T20 World Cup title on Sunday. Top performances from Sam Curran and Ben Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar congratulated England on winning the "closely fought final". "Congratulations England on winning your 2nd @T20WorldCup. Fantastic achievement. It was a closely fought final and would've been even more interesting had Afridi not been injured. What a roller coaster of a World Cup. #T20WorldCupFinal," tweeted Tendulkar.

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli also took to Instagram to congratulate England on their title win. Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya also took to Twitter to congratulate England on their second world title win. "Congratulations England Well played!," tweeted Pandya.

South African batting legend AB de Villiers also congratulated England, tweeting, "Well done England! Undoubtedly the best team in the tourney." Sri Lankan batting great Sanath Jayasuriya also hailed England's spectacular performance, saying, "Congratulations to England for playing a strong entertaining brand of cricket. Well played Pakistan for never giving up! Cricket was the winner #T20WorldCupFinal."

Some England players also took to social media to express their joy after the win. "ON TOP OF THE WORLD," tweeted England Cricket.

Congratulating the "best white-ball team" in the world, former England skipper Michael Vaughan tweeted, "England are the best white ball team in the world. They have an incredible group of players,throughly deserve to now hold both white ball WCs .. In Ben Stokes they have a player who just knows how to win the big moments .. Great teams need Great individuals.. England have plenty." Former England 2019 50-over World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan also posted a story on Instagram about his team's win.

England batter Jonny Bairstow, currently out of action with an injury, was also ecstatic about his side's win, tweeting, "You beauties! There with you in spirit, deserve it boys!." Attacking batter Jason Roy, who could not make it to the squad owing to bad form with the willow, also congratulated his side on their second title. "Hell of an achievement! Congratulations lads," tweeted Roy.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen also tweeted, "Back with phone signal & BOOM! Never in doubt, @englandcricket!." Some Pakistani cricketers also took to social media to express their disappointment in their defeat.

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar posted a broken-heart emoji to express his sadness after his side failed to win their second title. Former bowler Wahab Riaz also tweeted, "Regardless of that we didn't finish the way we wanted to! But I salute the bowling lineup for an exceptional fight, each n everyone has been amazing! Specially @HarisRauf14, @iShaheenAfridi, @76Shadabkhan and @iNaseemShahCongratulations @englandcricket #ENGvPAK."

Former Pakistan batter Mohammad Hafeez also congratulated his team for their journey to the final. "We love u & proud of u all team Pakistan. We should all proud of the incredible journey to get to the final. U guys inspired many with ur resilience & team unity. Thank u team Pakistan for lovely & amazing memories #ICCT20WorldCup2022," he tweeted. Put into bat by England, Pakistan closed their innings at 137/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) contributed majorly to Pakistan's score.

Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England in the finals while legpinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and paceman Chris Jordan (2/27) also claimed some crucial wickets. Ben Stokes, who scored an unbeaten half-century and hit the winning run, also got a wicket. Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. However, a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52* off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) revived their and eventually swung the game in England's favour.

The loss of their bowling lychpin Shaheen Shah Afridi, who picked up an injury while taking a catch on te boudary line and later left the field in the back-end of the England innings, hurt Pakistan's chances. Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan while Shaheen, Wasim Jr. and Shadab Khan picked up a wicket each.

Curran clinched the 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning spell. Brief score: Pakistan: 137/8 (Shan Masood 38, Babar Azam 32; Sam Curran 3-12) vs England: 138/5 (Ben Stokes 52*, Jos Buttler 26, Haris Rauf 2/23). (ANI)

