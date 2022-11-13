Left Menu

Saudi Arabia drops al-Mowallad from WCup over doping test

PTI | Riyadh | Updated: 13-11-2022 21:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 21:00 IST
Saudi Arabia coach Herve Renard has dropped Fahd al-Mowallad from his 26-man squad for the World Cup in Qatar “as a precaution” due to the winger’s failed doping test in February.

Al-Mowallad had been included in Renard’s squad for the tournament despite testing positive for furosemide, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s banned drug list due to concerns it can mask other drugs.

But the team said Sunday that it was dropping Al-Mowallad, who plays for Saudi team Al-Shabab, “as a precaution” as there is still a case against him, and that Renard had called up Al-Shabab teammate Nawaf Al-Abed in his place.

Saudi Arabia faces a tough task is Group C, where it opens its campaign on Nov. 22 against Argentina, four days before it plays Poland, before its final group game against Mexico on Nov. 30.

