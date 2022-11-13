England become 'Kings' of white-ball cricket, hold both ODI, T20 World Cups simultaneously in a first

England on Sunday became the first-ever team in the history of the sport to hold the 50-over Cricket World Cup and 20-over World Cup at the same time. England accomplished this landmark during the final of the recently-concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2022 against Pakistan at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The Three Lions chased down the total of 138 to clinch their second ICC T20 WC title, their first since 2010. Previously, England had lifted the 2019 Cricket World Cup under the leadership of former batter Eoin Morgan, which was their maiden triumph in the marquee cricket event of the format.

They had defeated New Zealand in one of the most thrilling ODI matches ever. NZ had made 241/8 in their 50 overs, with help of Henry Nicholls (55) and wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham (47). Liam Plunkett (3/42) was the pick of England bowlers. England ended the match on tie, being bundled out for 241 in their 50 overs. Ben Stokes (84*) and Jos Buttler (59) had scored magnificent fifties but the game was set to be decided in a Super Over.

The Super Over also ended in a tie, resulting in England winning on basis of boundary count. Now coming to the T20 WC 2022 final, put to bat first by England, Pakistan was reduced to 137/8 in 20 overs. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored most of their side's runs.

Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England in the finals. Spinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got some crucial wickets. Ben Stokes got one wicket. Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52* off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England's favour and they won their second title, their first since 2010.

Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan. Shaheen, Wasim and Shadab picked one each. Curran clinched the 'Man of the Match' for his match-winning spell in the finals.

Brief score: Pakistan: 137/8 (Shan Masood 38, Babar Azam 32; Sam Curran 3-12) vs England: 138/5 (Ben Stokes 52*, Jos Buttler 26, Haris Rauf 2/23). (ANI)

