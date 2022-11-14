Tennis-Switzerland beat Australia to win first Billie Jean King Cup title
Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 14-11-2022 00:07 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 00:06 IST
Switzerland won their first Billie Jean King Cup title on Sunday after Belinda Bencic beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets in the second match of the finals to give them an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Jil Teichmann had earlier prevailed 6-3 4-6 6-3 over Storm Sanders in a thrilling contest to put Switzerland ahead before Olympic champion Bencic saw off Tomjlanovic 6-2 6-1 to clinch the tie.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
