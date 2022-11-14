Tennis-Switzerland beat Australia to win first Billie Jean King Cup title

Switzerland won their first Billie Jean King Cup title on Sunday after Belinda Bencic beat Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets in the second match of the finals to give them an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Jil Teichmann had earlier prevailed 6-3 4-6 6-3 over Storm Sanders in a thrilling contest to put Switzerland ahead before Olympic champion Bencic saw off Tomjlanovic 6-2 6-1 to clinch the tie.

