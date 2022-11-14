Left Menu

Soccer-No major surprises in Tunisia's World Cup squad

Veteran goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi, captain in Russia, returns to the squad after a three-year absence in a list of four goalkeepers for the tournament. Tunisia play a warm-up friendly against Iran in Doha on Wednesday, before taking on Denmark, Australia and France in Group D as they look to advance past the first round for the first time in six World Cup finals appearances.

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 14-11-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 16:45 IST
Soccer-No major surprises in Tunisia's World Cup squad
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia have dropped the French-based winger Saif-Eddine Khaoui for the World Cup but coach Jalel Kadri on Monday made no other major changes in naming his 26-man selection. Khaoui was chosen in the squad that competed at the World Cup in Russia four years ago and, although infrequently played for Tunisia since, had been expected to be included given his form in Ligue 1 for his club Clermont.

A total of 10 players survive from the squad that competed at the last World Cup, where Tunisia were beaten by both Belgium and England but did win their last group game against Panama. Veteran goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi, captain in Russia, returns to the squad after a three-year absence in a list of four goalkeepers for the tournament.

Tunisia play a warm-up friendly against Iran in Doha on Wednesday, before taking on Denmark, Australia and France in Group D as they look to advance past the first round for the first time in six World Cup finals appearances. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aymen Dahmen (CS Sfaxien), Bechir Ben Said (US Monastir), Mouez Hassen (Club Africain), Aymen Mathlouthi (Etoile Sahel) Defenders: Ali Abdi (Caen), Dylan Bronn (Salernitana), Mohamed Drager (FC Luzern), Nader Ghandri (Club Africain), Bilel Ifa (Kuwait SC), Wajdi Kechrida (Atromitos), Ali Maaloul (Al Ahly), Yassine Meriah (Esperance), Montassar Talbi (Lorient)

Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, Ghaylane Chaalali (both Esperance), Aissa Laidouni (Ferencvaros), Hannibal Mejbri (Birmingham City), Ferjani Sassi (Al Duhail), Elyas Skhiri (FC Cologne) Forwards: Anis Ben Slimane (Brondby), Seifeddine Jaziri (Zamalek), Issam Jebali (Odense), Wahbi Khazri (Montpellier), Taha Yassine Khenissi (Kuwait SC), Youssef Msakni (Al Arabi), Naim Sliti (Al Ittifaq).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022