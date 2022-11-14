Left Menu

Olympics-Phrygian caps to be the Paris 2024 Games mascots

Phrygian caps will be the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots as organisers look to celebrate the French revolution's spirit. "'Phryges' aim to show that sport can change everything, and that it deserves to have a prominent place in our society," Paris 2024 brand director Julie Matikhine said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 16:58 IST
Olympics-Phrygian caps to be the Paris 2024 Games mascots
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Phrygian caps will be the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots as organisers look to celebrate the French revolution's spirit.

"'Phryges' aim to show that sport can change everything, and that it deserves to have a prominent place in our society," Paris 2024 brand director Julie Matikhine said on Monday. The Phrygian caps were favoured over animals, who have mostly been the first choice in other Olympics - such as the 'Bing Dwen Dwen' panda at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing this year.

"We were almost ready not to make a mascot if we didn't find a real reason to do so, and a real message to convey," said Matikhine. "The mascot must embody the French spirit, which is something very fine to grasp. It's an ideal, a kind of conviction that carries the values of our country, and which has been built up over time, over history."

The red Phrygian caps come in two versions - the Olympic and the Paralympic one - with a blade leg. The Olympic Games will be held from July 26-Aug. 11 and the Paralympics from Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022