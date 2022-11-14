Shaheen Afridi advised two-week rehab due to knee discomfort, no signs of injury found in scans

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been advised two-week rehabilitation after he landed awkwardly while taking Harry Brook's catch during Sunday's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 final in Melbourne. The scan conducted on Monday morning prior to the team's departure for Pakistan, has confirmed there were no signs of an injury and the knee discomfort was likely "due to a forced knee flexion whilst landing", as per a press release from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The scans were discussed between PCB's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Najeebullah Soomro, and Australian knee specialist, Dr Peter D'Alessandro, and it was reassuring to know that there was no injury. The left-arm fast bowler is feeling better and is in high spirits. Shaheen will undergo a rehabilitation and conditioning programme to strengthen his knee at the National High-Performance Centre a few days after returning to Pakistan.

Shaheen's return to international cricket will be subject to the fast bowler's successful completion of the rehabilitation programme and following go-aheads by the medical staff. With a total of 11 wickets, he was Pakistan's joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament along with spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Coming to the final of the T20 WC, asked to bat first by England, Pakistan closed their innings at 137/8. Shan Masood (38) and skipper Babar Azam (32) scored the bulk of Pakistan's sub-par total. Sam Curran (3/12) was the leading bowler for England while legspinner Adil Rashid (2/22) and pacer Chris Jordan (2/27) also got crucial wickets to dent Pakistan's progress. Ben Stokes, who scored a match-winning, unbeaten 52, also claimed a wicket.

Chasing 138, England was reduced to 45/3 in 5.3 overs. But a 48-run stand between Ben Stokes (52* off 49 balls with five fours and a six) and Moeen Ali (19 off 13 balls) swung the game in England's favour and they won their second world title. Haris Rauf (2/23) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Md. Wasim Jr and Shadab Khan picked one wicket each.

While Stokes took England over the line with a dazzling knock, it was Curran who clinched the 'Man of the Match' for his dream spell in the final. Brief score: Pakistan: 137/8 (Shan Masood 38, Babar Azam 32; Sam Curran 3-12) vs England: 138/5 (Ben Stokes 52*, Jos Buttler 26, Haris Rauf 2/23). (ANI)

