Soccer-World Cup 2022 Qatar stadiums: guide to Doha venues for FIFA tournament
Following is the list of stadiums which will host the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar. Eight stadiums in Doha will host 64 matches at the World Cup and the unique nature of the tournament, which is being held in one location, allows fans to attend more than one game a day, with the venues a maximum of one hour's drive from each other.
LUSAIL STADIUM Capacity: 80,000
Location: 15km north of central Doha Lusail Stadium is the largest venue for the tournament and will host the World Cup final on Dec. 18.
It is accessible by a metro line (Lusail QNB Metro Station, red line) and will host matches in all rounds of the competition. Matches:
Nov. 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia Nov. 24: Brazil vs Serbia
Nov. 26: Argentina vs Mexico Nov. 28: Portugal vs Uruguay
Nov. 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Dec. 2: Cameroon vs Brazil
Dec. 6: Last-16 game Dec. 9: Quarter-final
Dec. 13: First semi-final Dec. 18: Final
AL BAYT STADIUM Capacity: 60,000
Location: 40km north of Doha Named and designed after the tents used by nomads in the Gulf, the Al Bayt Stadium is the farthest venue from central Doha but also one of the biggest and has a retractable roof.
Al Bayt Stadium will host the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador. The hosts say that after the World Cup, its upper tier of modular seating will be removed and given to developing countries.
Matches: Nov. 20: Qatar v Ecuador
Nov. 23: Morocco v Croatia Nov. 25: England v United States
Nov. 27: Spain v Germany Nov. 29: Netherlands v Qatar
Dec. 1: Costa Rica v Germany Dec. 4: Last-16 game
Dec. 10: Quarter-final Dec. 14: Second semi-final
EDUCATION CITY STADIUM Capacity: 40,000
Location: Doha Inaugurated in 2020, the venue has already hosted the Club World Cup where Bayern Munich won the title in February 2021.
The venue is a stone's throw away from the metro line (Education City Station, Green Line) and will be in use until the quarter-finals. Matches:
Nov. 22: Denmark v Tunisia Nov. 24: Uruguay v South Korea
Nov. 26: Poland v Saudi Arabia Nov. 28: South Korea v Ghana
Nov. 30: Tunisia v France Dec. 2: South Korea v Portugal
Dec. 6: Last-16 game Dec. 9: Quarter-final
STADIUM 974 Capacity: 40,000
Location: 5km from the airport This temporary stadium is situated near the seafront corniche and is uniquely designed with 974 shipping containers (the number is also the international dialling code of Qatar).
The stadium is located near the Ras Bu Abboud Metro Station (Gold line). Matches:
Nov. 22: Mexico v Poland Nov. 24: Portugal v Ghana
Nov. 26: France v Denmark Nov. 28: Brazil v Switzerland
Nov. 30: Poland v Argentina Dec. 2: Serbia v Switzerland
Dec. 5: Last-16 game KHALIFIA INTERNATIONAL STADIUM
Capacity: 40,000 Location: 11km from central Doha
The oldest stadium on Doha, the Khalifia International Stadium was built in 1976 for the Asian Games and has since been renovated and reopened in 2017. It has hosted the FIFA Club World Cup and the 2011 Asian Cup, with the final being played in front of over 37,000 fans.
The venue is situated near the Sports City Metro station (Gold line) and will host the match for third place. Matches:
Nov. 21: England v Iran Nov. 23: Germany v Japan
Nov. 25: Netherlands v Ecuador Nov. 27: Croatia v Canada
Nov. 29: Ecuador v Senegal Dec. 1: Japan v Spain
Dec. 3: Last-16 game Dec. 17: Third-place game
AHMAD BIN ALI STADIUM Capacity: 40,000
Location: Al Rayyan, 20km west of Doha Inaugurated in December 2020, it hosted the final of the Amir Cup - Qatar's domestic cup - and Club World Cup games.
Nearly half of the seats will be dismantled and given to football projects outside Qatar. The venue is located near the Al Riffa Metro Station (Green line).
Matches: Nov. 21: United States v Wales
Nov. 23: Belgium v Canada Nov. 25: Wales v Iran
Nov. 27: Japan v Costa Rica Nov. 29: Wales v England
Dec. 1: Croatia v Belgium Dec. 3: Last-16 game
AL THUMAMA STADIUM Capacity: 40,000
Location: 10km south of Doha, 15-minute drive from Hamad International Airport. The circular design of the stadium is inspired by the 'gahfiya' -- the traditional woven cap worn by boys and men in the Middle East.
This stadium's capacity will also be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup. Matches:
Nov. 21: Senegal v Netherlands Nov. 23: Spain v Costa Rica
Nov. 25: Qatar v Senegal Nov. 27: Belgium v Morocco
Nov. 29: Iran v United States Dec. 1: Canada v Morocco
Dec. 4: Last-16 game Dec. 10: Quarter-final
AL JANOUB STADIUM Capacity: 40,000
Location: Al Wakrah, 30 minutes from central Doha The stadium design takes inspiration from the 'dhow' pearl fishing boats and has a roof that looks like sails. It was inaugurated in 2019, hosting the Amir Cup final.
The stadium's capacity will be reduced to 20,000 after the World Cup with the seats to be donated to projects overseas. Matches:
Nov. 22: France v Australia Nov. 24: Switzerland v Cameroon
Nov. 26: Tunisia v Australia Nov. 28: Cameroon v Serbia
Nov. 30: Australia v Denmark Dec. 2: Ghana v Uruguay
Dec. 5: Last-16 game (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
