Sports News Roundup: Joel Embiid nets career-high 59 in Sixers' win; Vikings prevail in OT thriller vs. Bills and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Joel Embiid nets career-high 59 in Sixers' win

Joel Embiid had a massive performance, scoring a career-high 59 points and flirting with a quadruple-double, to lead the host Philadelphia 76ers to a 105-98 win over the Utah Jazz on Sunday night. A night after carrying the Sixers to a solid 121-109 win over Atlanta with 42 points, Embiid followed up with a masterpiece, which included 19-for-28 shooting, 11 rebounds, eight assists and a career-high-tying seven blocked shots. He even sank his second 3-pointer of the season and had a steal.

Soccer-Man United await facts before responding to Ronaldo situation

Manchester United said they would address forward Cristiano Ronaldo's comments that he felt betrayed by the club and was being forced out only after establishing the full facts.

Ronaldo, who rejoined United from Juventus for a second spell at Old Trafford in 2021 on a two-year deal, said in an interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV aired on Sunday that he had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

NHL roundup: Surging Jets tie it late, sink Kraken in OT

Mark Scheifele scored twice, including the game-winner on a two-on-one break 54 seconds into overtime, as the Winnipeg Jets rallied to defeat the host Seattle Kraken 3-2 Sunday night. Scheifele took a pass from Josh Morrissey and fired a shot into the upper right corner of the net as the Jets won for the seventh time in their past nine games (7-1-1). With Winnipeg goalie David Rittich pulled for the extra skater, Blake Wheeler scored his 300th career NHL goal on the power play to tie the score with 5.2 seconds left.

NFL roundup: Vikings prevail in OT thriller vs. Bills

Patrick Peterson's second interception for the Minnesota Vikings sealed a heart-stopping, 33-30 win in overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The play concluded a wild game in which both teams appeared to win in the final minute of regulation. Buffalo (6-3) seemingly won when it stuffed Kirk Cousins short of the goal line on a fourth-down quarterback sneak. But on the ensuing play, the Bills botched the snap and Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks recovered the ball on the goal line for a touchdown that gave Minnesota a 30-27 lead with 41 seconds left.

Soccer-World Cup 2022: which major football players are missing FIFA tournament?

Following is a list of players who have been ruled out or are doubtful for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup through injury. PAUL POGBA (FRANCE)

Soccer-Neymar arrives late for Brazil training due to flight delay

Neymar and Marquinhos arrived late for the first day of World Cup training on Monday due to problems with their flight from Paris to Turin where Brazil are holding a five-day camp before flying to Doha. All 26 players in the squad were due to report on Monday morning to the Juventus training facility but Neymar and Marquinhos, who play for Paris St Germain, were delayed because the aircraft had to be changed due to mechanical problems.

Motor racing-Mercedes feared Russell would not finish in Brazil

Mercedes feared George Russell would not finish Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix due to a water leak, team boss Toto Wolff revealed after the British driver celebrated his first Formula One victory. Russell had led a seemingly trouble-free race from the start at Interlagos but Wolff, who did not travel to Brazil, told reporters on a video call that it had been a different story behind the scenes.

Soccer-Rainbow-themed badge adorns U.S. training facility at Qatar World Cup

The U.S. men's World Cup squad are showing their support for the LGBTQ community by way of a rainbow-themed team logo inside their training facility and media workroom. Same-sex relationships are illegal in Qatar which is hosting the tournament starting on Sunday.

Olympics-Phrygian caps to be the Paris 2024 Games mascots

Phrygian caps will be the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games mascots as organisers look to celebrate the French revolution's spirit. "'Phryges' aim to show that sport can change everything, and that it deserves to have a prominent place in our society," Paris 2024 brand director Julie Matikhine said on Monday.

Soccer-World Cup 2022: list of 26-man squads playing in FIFA tournament

List of players who have been called up for the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar: ARGENTINA

