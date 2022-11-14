Left Menu

Soccer-Demichelis to leave Bayern, take over as River Plate coach

Former Argentina defender Martin Demichelis will leave his role as coach of Bayern Munich's reserve team to take charge of his former side River, the German Bundesliga club said on Monday.

Former Argentina defender Martin Demichelis will leave his role as coach of Bayern Munich's reserve team to take charge of his former side River, the German Bundesliga club said on Monday. Marcelo Gallardo is leaving River Plate after more than eight years at the Argentine club during which he won 14 titles.

Bayern said Demichelis, who had trophy-laden spell with the German giants as a player between 2003-10, would be replaced by Holger Seitz. "Bayern and Martin Demichelis have agreed that the second-team coach will move to his former club, River Plate in Buenos Aires, at his own request, to take over as head coach," Bayern Munich said in a statement.

Demichelis, 41, began his career as a centre back with River Plate in 2001 before moving to Bayern. "I came to Europe as a player from River to Bayern, now I'm going the other way as a coach," Demichelis said. "What an incredible story."

