Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev appeals for peace

PTI | Turin | Updated: 15-11-2022 10:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 09:57 IST
Andrey Rublev Image Credit: ANI
Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev made an appeal for peace following his win over compatriot Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals.

The seventh-ranked Rublev wrote "Peace, Peace, Peace, All we need," on a TV camera lens.

Rublev and Medvedev — along with all Russian and Belarus tennis players — have been competing without their flag or country next to their names as part of widespread sports sanctions due to Russia's war with Ukraine.

Rublev made a similar appeal in February, writing "No war please" on a TV camera lens shortly after Russia's invasion.

His latest appeal comes following Russia's withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, one of Ukraine's biggest successes in the nearly nine-month-old war.

Rublev won 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (7).

