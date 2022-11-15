Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev appeals for peace

Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev made an appeal for peace following his win over compatriot Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals.

The seventh-ranked Rublev wrote "Peace, Peace, Peace, All we need," on a TV camera lens.

Rublev and Medvedev — along with all Russian and Belarus tennis players — have been competing without their flag or country next to their names as part of widespread sports sanctions due to Russia's war with Ukraine.

Rublev made a similar appeal in February, writing "No war please" on a TV camera lens shortly after Russia's invasion.

His latest appeal comes following Russia's withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, one of Ukraine's biggest successes in the nearly nine-month-old war.

Rublev won 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (7).

