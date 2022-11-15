Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev appeals for peace
- Country:
- Italy
Russian tennis player Andrey Rublev made an appeal for peace following his win over compatriot Daniil Medvedev at the ATP Finals.
The seventh-ranked Rublev wrote "Peace, Peace, Peace, All we need," on a TV camera lens.
Rublev and Medvedev — along with all Russian and Belarus tennis players — have been competing without their flag or country next to their names as part of widespread sports sanctions due to Russia's war with Ukraine.
Rublev made a similar appeal in February, writing "No war please" on a TV camera lens shortly after Russia's invasion.
His latest appeal comes following Russia's withdrawal from the Ukrainian city of Kherson, one of Ukraine's biggest successes in the nearly nine-month-old war.
Rublev won 6-7 (7), 6-3, 7-6 (7).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Kherson
- Rublev
- Andrey Rublev
- Medvedev
- ATP Finals
- Peace
- Ukrainian
- Belarus
- Daniil Medvedev
- Russian
- Russia
ALSO READ
France working on land route for Ukrainian crops after Russian deal withdrawal
12 vessels leave Ukrainian ports under Black Sea grain deal - Kyiv
Russia pounds Ukrainian energy facilities in new air strikes
Barrage of Russian strikes hits key Ukrainian infrastructure
Russia hits Ukrainian hydropower plants in new missile strikes