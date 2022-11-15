Left Menu

Cricket-Pakistan's Afridi cleared of serious knee injury

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been cleared of serious damage to his knee after his dramatic breakdown during the Twenty20 World Cup final.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 15-11-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 09:59 IST
Shaheen Afridi Image Credit: Twitter (@cricketworldcup)
Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has been cleared of serious damage to his knee after his dramatic breakdown during the Twenty20 World Cup final. The pace spearhead hurt his knee when taking an outfield catch in the defeat to England in Melbourne on Sunday and was unable to bowl out his four overs.

The Pakistan cricket board said a scan on Monday had confirmed there was no signs of injury and Afridi's discomfort was likely "due to a forced knee flexion". Medical staff had advised a two-week rehabilitation.

Afridi injured the same knee in Sri Lanka in July and was ruled out of the Asia Cup and the home T20 series against England before rejoining the squad for the World Cup in Australia. Pakistan tour New Zealand in December and January for a two-test series and three ODI matches.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

