Uttarakhand: CM Dhami awards Rs 1 lakh to athletes Mansi Negi and Suraj Panwar

Suraj Panwar, a young athlete from the state also won gold in the championship.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 14:23 IST
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami awards Rs 1 lakh to athletes Mansi Negi and Suraj Panwar
Mansi Negi and Suraj Panwar with CM Dhami (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh each to athletes Mansi Negi and Suraj Panwar, both of who won gold medals in the race walk of 37th National Junior Athletics Championships. Mansi Negi who hails from a village in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand set a new national record by completing the 10,000 metres race walking in 47:30.94 minutes in the championship. Suraj Panwar, a young athlete from the state also won gold in the championship.

Both athletes met CM Dhami on Tuesday at his residence office. As per the rules and regulations of the Sports Department, the amount won by both these players for winning a medal will also be given to them in addition to the cash prize announced by the CM. Congratulating both the athletes for the upcoming games, Chief Minister Dhami said that the state government would provide all possible help to such talented players in the future. He wished both the athletes a bright future.

Deputy Sports Officer and coach of both these players Anoop Bisht and athlete Manish Bisht were present on this occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

