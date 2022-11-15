Left Menu

IPL 2023: RCB set to retain majority of squad, will reportedly release WI's Sherfane Rutherford

The franchise, which has not won an IPL title yet but has reached playoffs for three years consistently, are expected to retain their six overseas players and most of their domestic players

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:20 IST
Team RCB. (PHOTO- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which reached the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year, are expected to retain majority of their squad for the next edition of the league, reported ESPNCricinfo on Tuesday.

The franchise, which has not won an IPL title yet but has reached playoffs for three years consistently, are expected to retain their six overseas players, Faf Du Plessis (South Africa), their skipper last season, Glenn Maxwell (Australia), Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka), Josh Hazlewood )(Australia), Finn Allen (New Zealand) and David Wlley (England).

They will reportedly release West Indies player Sherfane Rutherford and had traded Australian bowler Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians. They are also expected to retain most of their domestic players, including star Indian batter Virat Kohli. (ANI)

