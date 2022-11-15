IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals release NZ all-rounders Neesham, Mitchell and Proteas batter van der Dussen

Rajasthan Royals, the runners-up of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, have retained a majority of their core team, but have let go two quality New Zealand all-rounders Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham and South African batter Rassie van der Dussen. Neesham scalped five wickets in the 2021 season, in which he made three appearances and did not play in 2022. Dussen made only 22 runs in three matches in 2022 while Mitchell scored 33 in only two appearances last year.

It has also released Australian bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile and Test cricket triple-centurion Karun Nair. It has shown faith in youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal as it retained these two promising southpaws with their eyes on the future. Jos Buttler, the Orange Cap holder last year with 863 runs and four tons, Purple Cap holder for most wickets Yuzvendra Chahal and veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who delivered notable all-round contributions last year have also been retained.

With all the releases made, the one-time champions have 13.2 crore in their purse and four overseas slots to fill. "How are we feeling, #RoyalsFamily?," tweeted RR while announcing the retained players.

Rajasthan Royals: Players released: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas BarokaPlayers acquired via trades: NACurrent squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)