Saw you grow from little boy from Maloney to dominating toughest T20 league: Bravo congratulates Pollard on IPL retirement

Following former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard's retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a player, compatriot Dwayne Bravo shared a heartwarming message congratulating him on a highly successful career in the league. Former West Indies and Mumbai Indies batter Kieron Pollard announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday.

Bravo took to Instagram to congratulate his teammate, with who he used to play for Mumbai Indians back in 2010. "To my best friend, my teammate, opponent 13 years ago I had a very small part play in introducing you to arguably one the most successful ipl teams @mumbaiindians. I saw you grow from a little boy from Maloney and then go to India to dominate the toughest t20 league. You became a household name around the world. LLORD I salute you on a fantastic career wish you all the best in your next chapter as it's a sad day for you and your fans but we also celebrate what you have achieved. I feel proud as your friend and to write this message @kieron.pollard55 #LLORD #LEGEND #BIGLIP from the champion!," said Bravo in his post.

Pollard and Bravo are two of the biggest stars of the shortest format of the sport from West Indies. Both have represented a lot of teams in T20 leagues all over the world. In 614 matches and 545 innings, Pollard has scored 11,915 runs at an average of 31.02. He has scored one century and 56 half-centuries in his 20-over career. Besides this, he also has 309 wickets in this format.

Bravo has also played 556 matches in which he has scored 6,894 runs at an average of 22.82. He has 20 half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 70*. The all-rounder also has 614 wickets in the T20 format, which is highest by any bowler. Notably, Bravo was also released by Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday ahead of the IPL mini-auction in December.

Pollard will continue to work with Mumbai Indians as a batting coach next season. Pollard took to Twitter to announce his retirement and said even if he will no longer play for Mumbai Indians he cannot see himself against Mumbai either - "Once an MI always an MI."

In a lengthy post, Pollard tweeted, "It hasn't been the easiest decision to make as I will keep playing for a few more years, but I understand that this incredible franchise which has achieved so much needs to transition and if I'm no longer to play for MI then I cannot see myself playing against MI either. Once an MI always an MI. I am immensely proud, honoured and blessed to have represented the biggest and most successful team in the IPL for the past 13 seasons. Most sincerely, I express my deep appreciation to Mukesh, Nita and Akash Ambani for their tremendous love, support and respect I have always felt and for the confidence they placed in me. I recall our first encounter when they welcomed me with open arms saying, "We are family". Those were not just mere words, but demonstrated by their every action throughout my time with Mumbai Indians." Ever since he signed with MI in 2010, Pollard has been one of the marquee players of the franchise, having won them many games with his all-round performances. In 189 matches for the side, Pollard has scored 3,412 runs at an average of 28.67, with 16 half-centuries under his belt. He has also taken 69 wickets for the five-time champions.

But the last season with MI was underwhelming for him. In 11 matches, he could score only 144 runs at an average of 14.40, with the highest score of 25. He hit these runs at a poor strike rate of 107.46. Also, he took only four wickets for his side in the tournament. (ANI)

