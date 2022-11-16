Tennis-Djokovic confirms he has visa to play in 2023 Australian Open
Reuters | Turin | Updated: 16-11-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 21:06 IST
Serbia's Novak Djokovic has confirmed that he will take part in next year's Australian Open after being granted a visa.
"I was very happy to receive the news yesterday," the 35-year-old Serb, who was sent home from Australia on the eve of last year's event after a row about his COVID-19 vaccination status, said after his victory over Andrey Rublev at the ATP Finals on Wednesday.
