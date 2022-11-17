Left Menu

Soccer-Late Piatek goal earns Poland 1-0 win over Chile

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 17-11-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 00:35 IST
Soccer-Late Piatek goal earns Poland 1-0 win over Chile
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

A late goal by substitute Krzysztof Piatek secured Poland a 1-0 win over Chile in Warsaw on Wednesday as regular starters were rested for the last game before the squad travels to Qatar for the World Cup. Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo saved a header by young defender Jakub Kiwior following a corner but substitute Piatek followed up with a timely tap-in from close range which bounced in off the post in the 85th minute.

Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz opted to leave out some of his stalwarts, including goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, playmaker Piotr Zielinski and striker Robert Lewandowski, with Arkadiusz Milik and Karol Swiderski starting up front. Poland kick off their World Cup campaign on Nov. 22 against Mexico, followed by Group C games against Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: Biden would veto proposed U.S. Senate resolution to end COVID national emergency -White House; Opioid overdose reversal drug likely safe for OTC use, says FDA and more

Health News Roundup: Biden would veto proposed U.S. Senate resolution to end...

 Global
3
Defense official tells AP that oil tanker struck in exploding drone attack off Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, reports AP.

Defense official tells AP that oil tanker struck in exploding drone attack o...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australia fly in Tilio to World Cup, Boyle in doubt; Cricket-England may not be at best for Australia ODIs: Buttler and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australia fly in Tilio to World Cup, Boyle in do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022