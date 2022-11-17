Left Menu

Soccer-Sweden grab 2-1 win over World Cup-bound Mexico

A goal and an assist from Mattias Svanberg led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Mexico who failed to secure a confidence-boosting victory on Wednesday in their last game before the World Cup in Qatar. Mexico will arrive in Qatar on Thursday before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Poland on Nov. 22.

A goal and an assist from Mattias Svanberg led Sweden to a 2-1 win over Mexico who failed to secure a confidence-boosting victory on Wednesday in their last game before the World Cup in Qatar. Sweden took the lead in the 54th minute when Svanberg dribbled past several opponents and crossed from the left for midfielder Marcus Rohden to slot the ball home.

Mexico winger Alexis Vega equalised five minutes later after collecting a pass from midfielder Hector Herrera in the centre of the pitch. Svanberg restored Sweden's lead in the 84th minute when he latched on to a deflected strike and placed a shot past goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa.

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez came on in the second half, returning to action after more than three months out due to a groin injury. Mexico will arrive in Qatar on Thursday before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Poland on Nov. 22. They also face Argentina and Saudi Arabia in Group C.

