Soccer-Burnley winger Zaroury called up by Morocco for injured Harit

Burnley winger Anass Zaroury has been called up by Morocco coach Walid Regragui for his World Cup squad in place of injured forward Amine Harit, the Moroccan FA said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 04:04 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 04:04 IST
Burnley winger Anass Zaroury has been called up by Morocco coach Walid Regragui for his World Cup squad in place of injured forward Amine Harit, the Moroccan FA said on Wednesday. Marseille's Harit sustained a knee injury during a Ligue 1 match against AS Monaco on Sunday, which later turned out to be a sprain of the cruciate ligaments of the left knee.

"Zaroury's call-up was made official following his official qualification by FIFA on Wednesday," the Moroccan FA said on its website. Morocco start their World Cup campaign on Nov. 23 against Croatia and also face Belgium and Canada in Group F.

