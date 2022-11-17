Rugby-Skipper Montoya back for Argentina test against Scotland

Julian Montoya returns to captain Argentina in one of four changes for their last test of the year as they take on Scotland at Murrayfield in the third match of their November tour of Britain. Montoya had been named to play against Wales last week but then withdrew with a rib injury but will be back to lead the side up against the Scots, who they narrowly defeated in July in a three-match series in Argentina.

Also in the front row, Eduardo Bello is in for Francisco Gomez Kodela while Matias Orlando replaces Matias Moroni at outside centre and Bautista Delguy takes over from Mateo Carreras on the wing. Veteran flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez is back among the replacements for a possible first outing since tearing a calf muscle in the opening 20 minutes of Argentina’s 26-18 first test win over Scotland in July.

The 34-year-old Sanchez, who has won 94 caps for the Pumas since his debut in 2010, has missed his country’s subsequent 10 internationals. Argentina have had mixed results on their British tour -- pulling off an upset win over England at Twickenham two weeks ago but then losing 20-13 to Wales last Saturday.

Team: 15-Juan Cruz Mallia, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Matias Moroni, 12-Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11-Emiliano Boffelli, 10-Santiago Carreras, 9-Gonzalo Bertranou, 8-Pablo Matera, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Juan Martin Gonzalez, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 4-Matias Alemanno, 3-Eduardo Bello, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1-Thomas Gallo Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18-Santiago Medrano, 19-Lucas Paulos, 20-Facunda Isa, 21-Lautano Bazan Velez, 22-Nicolas Sanchez, 23- Matias Moroni. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Doha; Editing by Toby Davis)

