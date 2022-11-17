MP ride on Shubham ton, Kuldeep four-for to beat Uttarakhand by 10 runs

Madhya Pradesh rode on senior batter Shubham Sharma's century and Kuldeep Sen's four-wicket haul to beat Uttarakhand by 10 runs in a Vijay Hazare Trophy Group D match here on Thursday.

Batting first, MP scored 276/8 in 50 overs riding on Shubham Sharma's 100 off 110 balls with 10 fours and two sixes. He added 138 runs for the second wicket with opener Yash Dubey (72 off 80 balls) and 59 with skipper Aditya Shrivastava (53 off 55 balls) for the fourth wicket.

For Uttarakhand, left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh picked up 4 for 60.

In reply, Uttarakhand were restricted to 266 for nine in 50 overs with former Mumbai keeper Aditya Tare scoring a half-century (52) and Swapnil contributing 82.

Swapnil and Dikshanshu Negi (34) added 81 runs for the fifth wicket in just 16.1 overs. In the 45th over, Uttarakhand were 232 for four, needing just 43 runs in 33 balls when Mumbai Indians spinner Kumar Kartikeya had Negi holed out.

The lower middle-order then found Sen's pace too hot to handle as they eventually fell short. Sen finished with figures of 4 for 51 in 10 overs.

Brief Scores: MP 276/8 (Shubham Sharma 100, Yash Dubey 72, Aditya Shrivastava 53, Swapnil Singh 4/60). Uttarakhand 266/9 (Swapnil Singh 82, Aditya tare 52, Kuldeep Sen 4/51).

Jammu and Kashmir 227 in 47.4 overs (Shubham Khajuria 72, Shubham Pundir 58, Baltej Singh 3/23) Punjab 231/2 in 28.4 overs (Abhishek Sharma 89, Anmolpreet Singh 101). Punjab won by 8 wickets. Baroda 284/7 (Vishnu Solanki 69, Pratyush Kumar 69, Rajesh Mohanty 2/32).

Odisha 136 in 35.3 overs (Rajesh Dhuper 49, Lukman Meriwala 4/35).

