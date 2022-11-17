SA T20 league will help national team achieve required depth, feels Kallis

The legendary Jacques Kallis feels South Africa's T20 side, in future, will have greater depth as upcoming talent will get a great platform to express themselves in the upcoming SA T20 league, where all teams are owned by IPL franchise owners.

Kallis will be an assistant coach to Graham Ford at the Pretoria Capitals, a team owned by Delhi Capitals co-owner JSW group.

''I think South African cricket has been crying out for this for a long time. I think we've seen the wonderful job it's (franchise league cricket) done around the world in terms of how the local competition has improved cricket,'' Kallis said at the launch of SA T20 league.

''I have no doubt it's going to be the same here and everyone is looking forward to it. The standard will be very high,'' Kallis said.

For Kallis, a veteran of 166 Tests, 328 ODIs and 25 T20Is, the exposure for young local talent will be mind boggling.

''Having international players and coaches is also certainly going to provide a good product. It is going to improve the young guys coming through.'' ''With everything being televised, it's a great opportunity for the guys to put their name out there, whether it be for international cricket, or other leagues around the world. What better stage for these young guys to put their hand up in this competition?'' Kallis added.

The league will start with Reliance-owned MI Cape Town and neighbours Paarl Royals (a Rajasthan Royals unit) taking on each other at Newlands on January 10.

The opening game will be followed by Durban's Super Giants (Lucknow IPL owners) hosting the Joburg Super Kings (CSK's sister franchise) at Kingsmead on January 11 before Kallis' Capitals travel to Gqeberha on January 12, to face the Sunrisers Eastern Cape at St George's Park.

''The good thing about all these games is that they are like derbies. And when you look at the teams on paper they are of equal strength and that bodes well for the competition because any one team can beat another,'' Kallis said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)