Left Menu

Soccer-Australia's Rowles ready to take on Mbappe and Benzema

Socceroos centre half Kye Rowles has declared himself fit to take on French strike duo Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema in Australia's World Cup opener on Tuesday despite his recent foot injury. Yeah, come next Tuesday, I'll be ready." Australia also play Denmark and Tunisia in Group D in their fifth successive visit to the World Cup finals.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 18-11-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 00:45 IST
Soccer-Australia's Rowles ready to take on Mbappe and Benzema
  • Country:
  • India

Socceroos centre half Kye Rowles has declared himself fit to take on French strike duo Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema in Australia's World Cup opener on Tuesday despite his recent foot injury. Rowles broke a bone in his foot at the end of August playing for Hearts in the Scottish Premier League but thinks he is now ready to shut down what many believe is the strongest strike partnership at the tournament.

"Obviously, it's not been the perfect run in for myself," he told reporters at Australia's training camp on Thursday. "But I know that once I put my head down and get out there that the fitness level is kind of -- I'm not focused on that. I'm just focused on doing my job for the team.

"And obviously, once you get into the game and you've got the likes of Benzema and Mbappe around you, you don't have time to think about how you're feeling and stuff like that. "You just have to do your job and make sure they're nullified as best as possible. I mean, I’m feeling strong anyway, and very fit."

Rowles conceded that there were times when he thought he might not have made enough progress after his injury for coach Graham Arnold to include him the squad for his first World Cup. "Yeah, pretty much, like the whole time," he said.

"I had to come back super-fast and there's always the risk of pushing the limit a bit too much and I didn't really have time for even a tiny little setback where it's three or four days. "Hats off to everyone involved for getting me back to a playing level. And now that I'm fit and ready, I'm just getting fitter and stronger every day and sharper as well. Yeah, come next Tuesday, I'll be ready."

Australia also play Denmark and Tunisia in Group D in their fifth successive visit to the World Cup finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop and more

Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022