NFL-Bills game moved to Detroit due to extreme weather forecast

The Buffalo Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, the National Football League (NFL) said on Thursday, citing public safety concerns due to expected extreme weather in New York state. Forecasters said the western portion of the state could see as much as four feet (1.2 meters) of snow by the end of the weekend, with the potential to bring the city of Buffalo and other nearby regions to a grinding halt.

The Detroit Lions will be on the road against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, leaving their home stadium available for the 6-3 Bills' 1 p.m. ET game. The NFL said the decision to move the game was made in consultation with the Bills as well as local and state officials.

