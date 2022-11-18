Left Menu

NFL-Bills game moved to Detroit due to extreme weather forecast

The Buffalo Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, the National Football League (NFL) said on Thursday, citing public safety concerns due to expected extreme weather in New York state.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 18-11-2022 03:16 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 03:16 IST
NFL-Bills game moved to Detroit due to extreme weather forecast
  • Country:
  • United States

The Buffalo Bills home game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, the National Football League (NFL) said on Thursday, citing public safety concerns due to expected extreme weather in New York state. Forecasters said the western portion of the state could see as much as four feet (1.2 meters) of snow by the end of the weekend, with the potential to bring the city of Buffalo and other nearby regions to a grinding halt.

The Detroit Lions will be on the road against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey, leaving their home stadium available for the 6-3 Bills' 1 p.m. ET game. The NFL said the decision to move the game was made in consultation with the Bills as well as local and state officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop and more

Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022