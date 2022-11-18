Left Menu

Jayasuriya, Akram roped in as brand ambassadors for LPL

This tournament is unearthing some good cricket players in Sri Lanka and we saw the proof of it when the team won the Asia Cup this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 13:40 IST
Jayasuriya, Akram roped in as brand ambassadors for LPL
Former Pakistan skipper Wasim Akram (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Legendary cricketers Sanath Jayasuriya and Wasim Akram have been roped in as brand ambassadors for the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) to be held from December 6 to 23.

Jayasuriya, one of the most destructive batters of all-time, has scored more than 20,000 international runs and took 440 wickets for Sri Lanka, while Akram picked up a total of 916 international wickets during his illustrious career for Pakistan.

''I am delighted to be the brand ambassador of the third edition of the LPL. This tournament is a great addition to the domestic cricket calendar and has found some great talents in Sri Lanka,'' Jayasuriya said in a release.

''It gives us an ideal platform to find and nurture the best cricketing talent and we saw that during the Asia Cup, earlier this year. LPL is helping Sri Lanka to build its T20I arsenal.'' Akram, who was part of the 1992 ODI World Cup-winning team, said he is ''extremely happy'' to be the brand ambassador of the tournament. ''This tournament is unearthing some good cricket players in Sri Lanka and we saw the proof of it when the team won the Asia Cup this year. ''I have seen the last two editions of this tournament and the quality of cricket was top-notch. I am sure that players will maintain it in the forthcoming edition of LPL as well.'' The upcoming edition of the tournament will see the participation of a number of star international cricketers such as Evin Lewis, Carlos Brathwaite, Janneman Malan, Dwaine Pretorius, D'Arcy Short, and Shoaib Malik. Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators will play the first match of the third edition of LPL in Hambantota.

