Indian racer Jehan Daruvala fired up to end F2 season on a high

Jehan Daruvala heads into this weekend's Formula 2 finale in Abu Dhabi with his sights firmly set on chalking up a second successive win, as he bids to end his season on a high by becoming the first Indian to score a top-three championship finish. The 24-year-old raced to his fourth Formula 2 win in the Feature race at the last round in Monza, having also scored a third-place finish in the Saturday sprint.

The Italian double podium sets him up for another strong weekend at the Yas Marina circuit, a venue Jehan likes and where he was also victorious last year. "I can't wait to go racing again after our triumphant showing at Monza. Yas Marina is a track I like, we won here last year and there's no reason why we can't go for it again. The championship may have already been decided but the top three is still up for grabs and I'm going to be giving it everything this weekend to end the season on a high, " said Jehan Daruvala.

Jehan, who has finished on the podium eight times this season, is currently joint fourth in the overall standings with Jack Doohan. He is only nine points off third-placed Logan Sargeant and will become the first Indian to finish third in the Formula 2 championship if he overhauls the American racer this weekend.The Abu Dhabi Formula 2 round will support this weekend's season-ending Formula One Grand Prix. Jehan Daruvala is a racing driver from Mumbai, India. He began karting at the age of 10 in 2009. Two years later, he was picked as one of the three winners of Force India's 'One From a Billion' talent hunt. In 2013, he became the first Asian to win the British KF3 karting championship. A proven winner, Jehan has won in every category he has competed in. He is currently racing in the FIA Formula 2 Championship, which is a feeder series to Formula 1 and takes place on the same weekends.(ANI)

