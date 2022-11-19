Left Menu

Soccer-Elanga 'understands' Man Utd team mate Ronaldo's views on young players

date 2022-11-19

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of younger players is understandable, team mate Anthony Elanga said. When we meet, he's still Cristiano Ronaldo to me." The 20-year-old added that Ronaldo had helped him both on and off the pitch since returning to Old Trafford for a second spell in 2021. "He is an inspiration not only to me but to all the young players at United," the Swedish international said.

Representative Image

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's criticism of younger players is understandable, team mate Anthony Elanga said. Earlier this week, Ronaldo told TalkTV that younger players "have things more easily, everything's easy, they don't suffer - and don't care."

When asked if the interview would have a bearing on his relationship with Ronaldo, Elanga told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, "not so much. When we meet, he's still Cristiano Ronaldo to me." The 20-year-old added that Ronaldo had helped him both on and off the pitch since returning to Old Trafford for a second spell in 2021.

"He is an inspiration not only to me but to all the young players at United," the Swedish international said. "I think he said young players in general. We're a new generation but I'm always focused on what I'm doing. But I understand him. It's a lot of phones, a lot of technology and stuff like that.

"It's quite easy for young players to lose focus, but I've always been 100% focused on what I'm doing. I think young players at United listen, but I understand what he means." In the wide-ranging interview, Ronaldo also said that United betrayed him and alleged he was being forced out of the club.

United said this week they would address Ronaldo's comments that he felt betrayed by the club and was being forced out only after establishing the full facts. The club added on Friday they had initiated "appropriate steps" in response to Ronaldo's interview.

