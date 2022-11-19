Steve Smith crosses 14,000 runs in international cricket

Star Australian batter Steve Smith crossed the 14,000 run mark in international cricket, becoming the fastest player from his country to do so. The batter accomplished this landmark during his side's second ODI against England at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

In the match, Smith hit a delightful 94 off 114 balls, consisting of five fours and a six. He struck the ball at a strike rate of 82.45. Now in 288 matches, across 328 innings, Steve has 14,065 runs at an average of 49.52. He has scored 40 centuries and 69 half-centuries, with the best individual score of 239. His strike rate is 65.44 across all formats.

He has surpassed David Boon (13,386) to become the ninth-highest run scorer in international cricket for Australia. The top five run-scorers for Australia in international cricket are: Ricky Ponting (27,368), Steve Waugh (18,496), Allan Border (17,698), Michael Clarke (17,112) and David Warner (16,612).

The top five run scorers in international cricket are: Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar (34,357), Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakara (28,016), Ricky Ponting (27,483), Sri Lankan batter Mahela Jayawardene (25,957) and great South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis (25,534). Coming to the match, Australia opted to bat first and their innings is in progress. (ANI)

