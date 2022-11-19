Left Menu

Germany goalkeeper Neuer to defy FIFA on captains' armbands

PTI | Doha | Updated: 19-11-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 21:08 IST
Germany goalkeeper Neuer to defy FIFA on captains' armbands
Manuel Neuer (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to defy FIFA's campaign for captains to wear only official armbands with selected slogans at World Cup games.

''Yes,'' the veteran goalkeeper said Saturday when asked at the Germany training camp about overriding a new FIFA project backed by United Nations agencies.

The launch a day before the opening World Cup match seemed designed to supplant a pledge by European teams to wear their own armbands as part of an anti-discrimination campaign drawing attention to host nation Qatar's laws and record on human rights issues.

World Cup rules require that equipment such as captains' armbands must be authorized and provided by FIFA, but Neuer confirmed he will wear the "One Love" design even if it comes with a fine.

"It's good that we have the power with other nations in western Europe," Neuer said.

Although Germany does not play until Wednesday, against Japan, three teams which joined the "One Love" campaign in September will play on Monday: England, the Netherlands and Wales.

FIFA had not directly addressed the Europeans' request several weeks ago for permission to wear the heart-shaped, multi-colored logo, then unveiled its counter proposal on Saturday.

The FIFA choice of slogans for group games include "SaveThePlanet," "ProtectChildren" and "ShareTheMeal." The slogan "NoDiscrimination" is scheduled to appear at quarterfinal stage.

"Obviously the short notice is surprising," Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff said within two hours of the announcement. "It looks as if FIFA doesn't have a clear stance."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

Hubble snaps cosmic butterfly 4000 light years away from Earth

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022