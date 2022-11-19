Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Rublev disagrees with Tsitsipas' 'few tools' claim after ATP Finals win

Andrey Rublev said he disagrees with Stefanos Tsitsipas' assessment of him as a player with "few tools" following a come-from-behind victory over the Greek in the ATP Finals on Friday. Rublev fought back from a set down to beat world number three Tsitsipas 3-6 6-3 6-2 in the round-robin stage of the season-ending championship.

Soccer-'I feel gay', FIFA chief attempts to empathise with marginalised

FIFA President Gianni Infantino raised eyebrows on Saturday when he attempted to show empathy with marginalised groups by telling reporters in Qatar 'I feel gay ... I feel like a migrant worker'. Infantino opened the traditional pre-World Cup news conference on Saturday with a lengthy monologue lambasting the critics of Qatar hosting the tournament because of the country's human rights record.

Factbox-Soccer-U.S. v Wales World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats

The United States play Wales in Group B of the World Cup in Doha on Monday. When: Monday, Nov. 21, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Tennis-Djokovic defeats Fritz to reach ATP final

Novak Djokovic beat American Taylor Fritz in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals on Saturday, despite having a bad day in his own opinion, to move to within one win of matching Roger Federer's record of six titles at the season finale. Djokovic, chasing a sixth title at the event, prevailed 7-6(5) 7-6(6) and will play either Casper Ruud or Andrey Rublev in Sunday's final.

Basketball-U.S lose top spot in FIBA rankings after 12 years as Spain take over

The United States men's basketball team have been knocked off the top of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) world rankings for the first time in over 12 years, with Spain taking over. Spain, who have enjoyed success in recent years including winning the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 and FIBA EuroBasket 2022, lead the November table ahead of the U.S.

Tennis-Rublev storms back to beat Tsitsipas and reach ATP Finals last four

Andrey Rublev produced a stunning come-from-behind victory to down Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6 6-3 6-2 and reach the last four at the ATP Finals, while Novak Djokovic stayed unbeaten in the round-robin stage with a win over Daniil Medvedev on Friday. Tsitsipas came out firing to dominate the first set, pouncing on a shallow ball from Rublev to crush a forehand winner for the early break and a 3-1 lead as the fiery Russian's temper began to boil over.

Soccer-Points at premium for U.S and Wales in high-stakes opener

The United States and Wales will head into Monday's World Cup clash knowing that victory could decide one of Group B's two qualifiers, with England fancied as heavy favourites to advance as group winners. With a golden generation of talent spearheaded by Gareth Bale and playing at their first World Cup in 64 years, Wales will be out to echo their recent successes at European level, having reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals and the last 16 at Euro 2020.

Tennis-Djokovic says he struggled physically against Medvedev

Novak Djokovic said beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the round-robin stage of the ATP Finals on Friday was a tough physical battle that took a lot out of him. Djokovic stayed unbeaten in the Red Group as he overcame Medvedev 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(2) in a gruelling clash at the Pala Alpitour in Turin to top the standings.

Soccer-Qatar's moment of truth has come

The moment of truth for Qatar's ability to organise the World Cup after years of failed overtures and criticism over labour rights and strict laws has come. Predicaments began mounting as early as December 2010 when it was announced that Qatar would host the finals amid a storm of international criticism.

Tennis-Medvedev looks to put 'disaster' finish to season behind him

Daniil Medvedev's 2022 season came to an inauspicious conclusion on Friday with a stinging defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals, but he vowed to bounce back next year. For the second consecutive match the Russian squandered a late third-set lead, falling 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(2) to the Serb to finish winless in his three group-stage matches at the prestigious year-end championships in Turin.

