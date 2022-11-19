Rugby League-Australia continue World Cup domination after ending Samoan dream
Australia made it nine titles from the last 10 Rugby League World Cups after proving too strong for Samoa in their 30-10 victory in the final on Saturday.
Samoa were the first Pacific Island team to reach the final in the tournament's history, but after a solid start in Manchester they were no match for Australia, as the holders ran in six tries on their way to yet another World Cup crown.
